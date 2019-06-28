Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Showing improvement in June
Chen has posted a 4.50 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 11:2 K:BB through 12 innings of relief in June, recording two holds in nine appearances.
It may not seem like much, but those numbers are a huge improvement for the veteran lefty on his first two months of the season as he transitions to a bullpen role. Chen is the highest-paid Marlin left on the roster -- he's earning $20 million this year and has another two seasons and $38 million left on his deal afterwards -- so if he can continue to find some success as a middle reliever or setup man, the team might just be able to find a taker for him by the trade deadline.
