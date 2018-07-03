Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Six scoreless innings in no-decision
Chen allowed one unearned run on three hits in a no-decision Monday against the Rays, striking out five with no walks across six strong innings.
Chen was remarkably effective at limiting baserunners and was only scored upon via a sacrifice fly after a man reached on an error in the fourth inning. He stifled the visitors the rest of the way and left with a shot at a win, but a late rally dashed his hopes in that respect. Still, Chen has delivered quality starts in three of his last four outings and has allowed just one earned run with a 10:1 K:BB across 12 innings over his last two starts. He'll look to continue his recent success this weekend against the Nationals.
