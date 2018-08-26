Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Six scoreless innings

Chen (5-9) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out 10 across six scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Braves.

Chen's 10 strikeouts were a season best, and he generated an impressive 15 swinging strikes in the process. He has turned in four strong August starts, allowing only four earned runs across 23.1 innings. Even with that stretch, his 4.91 ERA and 1.37 WHIP this season don't stand out. However, he has a 1.86 ERA in 63 innings at home this season, making him a viable streamer whenever he's pitching at Marlins Park.