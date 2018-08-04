Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Start pushed back to Monday

Chen's start will be moved back to Monday against the Cardinals, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Chen has struggled on the road this season, owning a 10.27 ERA and allowing 11 of his 14 home runs away from Marlins Park. As a result, he will swap days with Dan Straily in the rotation, moving to Monday to better the team's chances in both contests. At home this season, Chen sports a 2.18 ERA with just a .208 opposing batting average, but the level of opposition remains rather equal.

