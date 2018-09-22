Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Strikes out eight in scoreless outing
Chen struck out eight in seven scoreless innings Friday against the Reds, allowing three hits and no walks in a no-decision.
Chen had a fantastic outing Friday but was locked in a pitcher's duel against the Reds' Luis Castillo. Since the beginning of August, Chen has gone 3-3 with a 2.53 ERA in eight starts, recording 48 strikeouts in 46.1 innings. The left-hander sports a 4.66 ERA and 1.30 WHIP in 25 starts on the year. He'll take on the Nationals in his next start in Washington.
