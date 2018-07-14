Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Suffers tough-luck loss
Chen (2-7) surrendered one run on five hits and one walk while fanning eight as he was tagged with the loss Friday against the Phillies.
Chen pitched a solid outing, with his only earned run coming in the second inning off an Aaron Altherr RBI double. Chen has been inconsistent throughout the first half of the 2018 campaign: despite turning in an outstanding performance Friday, he surrendered seven runs across 4.1 innings in his previous start against the Nationals. Chen sits with a 5.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with a 57:28 K:BB over 72 innings heading into the All-Star break.
