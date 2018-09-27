Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tagged for five runs in loss
Chen (6-12) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out one.
Chen registered three scoreless frames but was ultimately done in by an ugly second inning. He allowed all five runs to score in the second frame on a trio of singles, two walks, a double and an error, all before recording an out. The lackluster outing rounds out what was an inconsistent season for the southpaw, who finishes with a 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 111:47 K:BB through 26 starts (133.1 innings).
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Strikes out eight in scoreless outing•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Knocked around vs. Phillies•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Scuffles through four innings•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Continues hot streak•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Six scoreless innings•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Just misses quality start Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....