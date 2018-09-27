Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tagged for five runs in loss

Chen (6-12) took the loss Wednesday against the Nationals, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks across four innings. He struck out one.

Chen registered three scoreless frames but was ultimately done in by an ugly second inning. He allowed all five runs to score in the second frame on a trio of singles, two walks, a double and an error, all before recording an out. The lackluster outing rounds out what was an inconsistent season for the southpaw, who finishes with a 4.79 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 111:47 K:BB through 26 starts (133.1 innings).