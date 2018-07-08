Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tagged for seven runs

Chen (2-6) gave up seven runs on seven hits -- including a home run -- over 4.1 innings in a loss to the Nationals on Saturday. He struck out three and walked two.

Chen dug a hole and Elieser Hernandez only made it deeper, allowing 10 earned runs in relief. While Chen has had a few decent starts this year -- he had turned in back-to-back quality starts coming into Saturday -- it's been far more bad than good (6.14 ERA, 1.55 WHIP) and the upside simply is not there. The lefty has struck out more than five just once in his 14 starts. He lines up to face the Phillies at home next week.