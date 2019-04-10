Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Takes one for team
Chen was charged with 10 runs on seven hits -- including four home runs -- and two walks over two innings in Tuesday's loss to the Reds. He struck out three.
The veteran portsider threw 66 pitches (42 strikes) and while there's no silver lining here for his individual performance, Chen at least saved the Marlins' bullpen from being depleted in a 14-0 rout. He now has a nearly incomprehensible 24.75 ERA and has walked five batters in four innings as he attempts to transition to a relief role.
