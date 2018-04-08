Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Throws simulated game
Chen (elbow) threw 42 pitches in a simulated game Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Chen is working his way back from elbow issues which he has been battling since the end of last season. He's expected back at the end of April after a few rehab starts. His 3.82 ERA last year makes him look like a decent fantasy option, though his 4.76 xFIP indicates that it took a good bit of luck for him to reach that number.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...