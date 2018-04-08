Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Throws simulated game

Chen (elbow) threw 42 pitches in a simulated game Saturday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Chen is working his way back from elbow issues which he has been battling since the end of last season. He's expected back at the end of April after a few rehab starts. His 3.82 ERA last year makes him look like a decent fantasy option, though his 4.76 xFIP indicates that it took a good bit of luck for him to reach that number.