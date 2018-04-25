Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: To return Saturday
Chen (elbow) will be activated from the disabled list and start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Craig Mish of Sirius XM reports.
Chen is set to make his first start of the 2018 campaign after missing the first several weeks of the season rehabbing his injured throwing elbow. Chen made two rehab starts with High-A Jupiter, allowing one run over 7.2 innings with an 11:1 K:BB. The lefty's return will likely cause Dillon Peters or Trevor Richards to be bumped from the Marlins' rotation.
