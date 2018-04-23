Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses five scoreless frames for High-A club
Chen (elbow) made his second rehab start with High-A Jupiter on Sunday, turning in five scoreless innings and striking out seven. He conceded two hits and walked none in the 73-pitch outing.
Chen was supremely efficient in the outing, pumping in 60 of his pitches for strikes and generating four groundouts while giving up only two harmless singles. The lefty is expected to require at least one more start in the minors, but he seems to be trending toward an early-May return from the 10-day disabled list. Dan Straily (forearm) is slightly ahead of Chen in his rehab and looks on track to come off the DL as soon as the weekend, putting underperforming starters Dillon Peters and Trevor Richards at major risk of losing their rotation spots within the next two weeks.
