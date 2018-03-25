Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses live BP

Chen (elbow) threw a 16-pitch live batting practice session Sunday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Chen is still dealing with some of the effects of the elbow injury that prematurely ended his 2017 season. He was cleared to begin throwing in early February, but Sunday marks the first time that he's been able to pitch to live hitters. After his throwing session, Chen said he feels better than he has in a long time and that he's hoping to return to the rotation sometime during May at the earliest, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.