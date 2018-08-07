Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses scoreless outing vs. St. Louis

Chen (4-8) allowed no runs on one hit and two walks while fanning four across 5.2 innings Monday as he notched the win over the Cardinals.

Chen looked sharp following a shaky outing his last time out. He surrendered five runs over five innings July 30 in a loss against Atlanta. Through 18 starts this season, Chen owns a 5.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 66:36 K:BB over 88.2 innings. His next appearance is scheduled for Sunday versus the Mets.