Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses scoreless outing vs. St. Louis
Chen (4-8) allowed no runs on one hit and two walks while fanning four across 5.2 innings Monday as he notched the win over the Cardinals.
Chen looked sharp following a shaky outing his last time out. He surrendered five runs over five innings July 30 in a loss against Atlanta. Through 18 starts this season, Chen owns a 5.48 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with a 66:36 K:BB over 88.2 innings. His next appearance is scheduled for Sunday versus the Mets.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Start pushed back to Monday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Hit hard in loss to Braves•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Earns win with quality start•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Suffers tough-luck loss•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tagged for seven runs•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Six scoreless innings in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...