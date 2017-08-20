Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses simulated game

Chen (elbow) threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

A return before the end of the season is possible for Chen, who hasn't pitched in a game since May 1. Chen has player options for the next three seasons that he can exercise after the 2017 World Series, which total $52 million, so the Marlins will likely continue to err on the side of caution with his recovery with the hope that he'll be able to effectively take the ball every fifth day in the years to come.