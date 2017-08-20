Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses simulated game
Chen (elbow) threw 30 pitches in a simulated game Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
A return before the end of the season is possible for Chen, who hasn't pitched in a game since May 1. Chen has player options for the next three seasons that he can exercise after the 2017 World Series, which total $52 million, so the Marlins will likely continue to err on the side of caution with his recovery with the hope that he'll be able to effectively take the ball every fifth day in the years to come.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Set to throw batting practice Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Uses offspeed pitches during bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Throws off mound Monday•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Remains without return timetable•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Receives PRP injection•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Receives 'encouraging news' from MRI•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...