Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses solid outing
Chen allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across 5.1 innings Sunday as he didn't factor into the decision against the Braves.
Chen put together one of his better outings of the year, but his bullpen failed him as the Marlins blew a five-run ninth-inning lead. The 32-year-old left-hander has had a rough start to the 2018 season, sitting at 1-2 with a 6.55 ERA and 1.64 WHIP over 22 innings. Alarmingly, opposing batters are hitting .282 against Chen, which is something he'll have to correct if he hopes to find success in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Nationals.
