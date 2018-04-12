Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Tosses three innings in rehab appearance

Chen (elbow) struck out one over three scoreless innings during a rehab appearance at High-A Jupiter on Thursday, Craig Davis of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Chen also pitched a simulated game over the weekend, but Thursday marked his first appearance facing live hitters. The 31-year-old will likely make another rehab appearance next week as he ramps up to a starter's workload.

