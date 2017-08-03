Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Uses offspeed pitches during bullpen session Wednesday
Chen (elbow) has an encouraging bullpen session Wednesday that included some breaking pitches, and the Marlins haven't ruled out getting him back before the end of the season, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The lefty says he's throwing pain-free right now, and the team plan on having him work a live batting practice next week after another bullpen session Saturday. Chen may not have time to build up his arm strength and reclaim a spot in the rotation before the end of the year, but if he continues to progress well in his rehab he could find himself in a long relief role in September.
