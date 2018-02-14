Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Won't be ready for Opening Day
Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Chen (elbow) isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day but should join the rotation at some point, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Chen dealt with elbow issues throughout the 2017 season. He received a PRP injection in late September and was shut down before the end of the year. He has started throwing but isn't expected to be quite ready by the time the season starts. He was effective (3.82 ERA, 3.73 FIP) in the 33 innings he was able to pitch last year, but nagging elbow injuries for pitchers always bring with them the ominous threat of potential Tommy John surgery.
More News
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Cleared to begin throwing•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Receives PRP injection•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Done for season•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Returns from disabled list•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Expected to work out of bullpen once activated•
-
Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Scheduled to pitch two innings Friday•
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball: biggest busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Starling Marte, Kyle Hendricks...
-
10-team 5x5 Rotisserie mock draft
Scott White and company take a walk on the shallower side in their latest mock draft, dividing...
-
Pivoting from big names to upside
Don't be blinded by names and reputations on Draft Day. Chris Towers highlights 10 prime e...
-
Regression Candidates: Hitters
Heath Cummings highlights some unsustainable performances from 2017, and tells you what you...
-
Ranking Twins' Fantasy assets
The Twins made a surprise appearance in the postseason in 2017, but they still have a lot of...
-
Ranking Tigers' Fantasy assets
The Detroit Tigers are entering a rebuild, with prospects on the way that could help in 20...