Marlins' Wei-Yin Chen: Won't be ready for Opening Day

Manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that Chen (elbow) isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day but should join the rotation at some point, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Chen dealt with elbow issues throughout the 2017 season. He received a PRP injection in late September and was shut down before the end of the year. He has started throwing but isn't expected to be quite ready by the time the season starts. He was effective (3.82 ERA, 3.73 FIP) in the 33 innings he was able to pitch last year, but nagging elbow injuries for pitchers always bring with them the ominous threat of potential Tommy John surgery.