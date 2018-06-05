Marlins' Will Banfield: Popped by Marlins with 69th pick
The Marlins have selected Banfield with the 69th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
A glove-first high school catcher from Georgia, Banfield offers way more real-life upside than fantasy intrigue. He has one of the best arms behind the plate in this class, and should develop into a good framer and game caller. Unfortunately his hit tool projects to be fringe-average, at best, which will put a bit of a cap on what type of power he can get to in games. He has above-average raw power, so if he were to really overshoot the hit tool projection, he could end up being serviceable in fantasy, but there's no reason to roster him in most formats until he performs at the plate as a pro. He will need to get a healthy signing bonus to pry him away from a commitment to Vanderbilt.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...