Marlins' Will Banfield: Popped by Marlins with 69th pick

The Marlins have selected Banfield with the 69th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

A glove-first high school catcher from Georgia, Banfield offers way more real-life upside than fantasy intrigue. He has one of the best arms behind the plate in this class, and should develop into a good framer and game caller. Unfortunately his hit tool projects to be fringe-average, at best, which will put a bit of a cap on what type of power he can get to in games. He has above-average raw power, so if he were to really overshoot the hit tool projection, he could end up being serviceable in fantasy, but there's no reason to roster him in most formats until he performs at the plate as a pro. He will need to get a healthy signing bonus to pry him away from a commitment to Vanderbilt.