Marlins' Will Stewart: Sent to Miami in Realmuto trade
Stewart was traded from the Phillies to the Marlins with catcher Jorge Alfaro, pitcher Sixto Sanchez and international slot money in exchange for J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 21-year-old southpaw broke out with Low-A Lakewood last season, producing a 2.06 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and a 90:21 K:BB in 113 innings of work. He also induced groundballs a whopping 62.1 percent of the time, the best mark in the South Atlantic League. Stewart will likely spend much of the 2019 season at the High-A level with the hope of moving up faster if he can replicate his 2018 showing.
