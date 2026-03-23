Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Gaining momentum ahead of opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards is batting .194 (7-for-36) in 14 games this spring with a 4:5 BB:K and three stolen bases in four attempts.
While his Grapefruit League numbers aren't overly impressive, Edwards appears to be locking in ahead of Opening Day, as four of his seven hits have come in his last five games, a stretch in which he's gone 4-for-13 (.308) with a couple doubles. The 26-year-old switch hitter doesn't offer any power, but since making his big-league debut in 2023 he's been a strong leadoff option, batting .298 for the Marlins with a .358 OBP and 63 steals in 239 contests.
More News
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: In lineup Friday•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Exits with calf tightness•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Swipes 27th bag in win•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Moved down to six spot•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Swipes two bags Sunday•
-
Marlins' Xavier Edwards: Returning to action Saturday•