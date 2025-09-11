Edwards went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Nationals.

The 26-year-old infielder snapped out of a recent slump in a big way, launching his third homer of the season, a 342-foot shot in the eighth inning that just cleared the glove of right fielder Dylan Crews. It marked Edwards' first three-hit game since Aug. 8, when he was hitting .303 and in the thick of the batting title race -- though his average has since dipped to .282. Edwards had been given a rest in the previous series against Philadelphia, and Wednesday's effort was an encouraging sign that he may be regaining his form at the plate.