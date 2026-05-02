Edwards went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during the Marlins' 4-0 win over the Phillies on Saturday.

Edwards extended the Marlins' lead to 3-0 after smacking a solo homer off Andrew Painer in the fifth inning. It was Edwards' second home run of the season, with his first taking place April 3 against the Mets. He has reached base safely in eight consecutive games, and over that span he has gone 10-for-28 (.357) with two steals, six walks and four RBI.