Edwards went 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's 9-7 loss to the Yankees.

Edwards continues to swing a hot bat to begin the season, as he's recorded a hit in all eight games and has multiple hits in five of the last six contests. The speedy infielder is now slashing .467/.500/.633 with one home run, two RBI, nine runs scored, one stolen base and a 2:3 BB:K across 33 plate appearances.