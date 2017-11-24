Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Agrees to minor-league deal with Miami
Rivera signed a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training with the Marlins on Friday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Rivera only played in one major-league game with the Brewers this past season, and spent a majority of his time with Triple-A Colorado Springs. He slashed .218/.282/.314 with the Sky Sox during 107 games, and will likely serve as organizational infield depth for the Marlins while playing in Triple-A once again in 2018.
