Marlins' Yadiel Rivera: Contributes as pinch hitter in win over Nats
Rivera entered Sunday's win over the Nats in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter, going 1-for-1 with a run scored and a stolen base.
The 26-year-old is back to coming off the bench now that Martin Prado has rejoined the lineup, and Rivera's .202/.316/.253 slash line on the season may keep him there even if injuries open up playing time around the Marlins' infield again. He currently qualifies at second base, third base and shortstop in most leagues and could add first base and outfield to his portfolio in the second half, but even in deep NL-only leagues, there's little reason to carry him on a fantasy roster.
