Garcia is expected to open the season as the Marlins' main setup man, Jordan McPherson of The Miami Herald reports.

The right-hander's 6.23 ERA this spring is inflated by three homers in 8.2 innings, but Garcia's 11:1 K:BB also highlights his potential. Anthony Bass remains the favorite to handle save chances for the Marlins, but if Garcia can find a way to keep the ball in the park more consistently (career 1.65 HR/9), he could make a push for the closer role.