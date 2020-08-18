Garcia was one of 18 Marlins that tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season who received clearance Saturday to resume baseball activities at the team's alternate training site in Jupiter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Garcia appeared out of the bullpen in two of the Marlins' first three games before the club had its season postponed for eight days due to a team-wide coronavirus outbreak. The reliever was among those who contracted the virus, but he's since made a full recovery and has cleared all COVID-19-related protocols. He'll now turn his focus to getting his arm reconditioned for game action following a three-plus-week layoff, and once reinstated, Garcia should fill a key setup role in front of closer Brandon Kintzler.