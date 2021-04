Garcia struck out two in a perfect 10th inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over Atlanta.

He fired 11 of 12 pitches for strikes and impressively fanned the red-hot Ronald Acuna and Marcell Ozuna to nail down the victory. Garcia has a 1.23 ERA and 7:3 K:BB through 7.1 innings to begin the year, and he quickly seems to be locking down the closer role in Miami.