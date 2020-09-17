Garcia (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning Wednesday against the Red Sox to pick up his second win of the season. He had two strikeouts on the night.

Garcia needed 16 pitches to get through the eighth as he sent Christian Arroyo and Alex Verdugo down on strikes before getting Rafael Devers to foul out to end the inning. Brandon Kintzler still has a grip on the team's closer role but Garcia's 0.77 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB across 11.2 innings will make it hard for manager Don Mattingly to not give him a look should Kintzler struggle down the stretch to conclude the regular season.