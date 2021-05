Garcia (3-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Mets, walking one and striking out one in a scoreless inning.

With the game tied 1-1, Garcia took care of the Mets in the top of the ninth inning and was rewarded when Garrett Cooper slugged a walkoff homer. The Marlins' closer has reeled off seven straight scoreless appearances, and Garcia sports a 1.37 ERA and 19:4 K:BB through 19.2 innings with eight saves in nine chances.