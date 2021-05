Garcia pitched a scoreless ninth inning, hit a batter and struck out two to earn the save in Wednesday's 4-2 win over Philadelphia.

The right-hander put Roman Quinn aboard with hit-by-pitch, but Garcia struck out Matt Joyce and Andrew McCutchen before Jean Segura grounded out to end the game. Garcia is now 9-for-10 in save chances this year. He's pitched to a 1.31 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB across 20.2 innings as Miami's primary closer for much of the season.