Garcia could begin the regular season in a high-leverage role, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ryne Stanek (back) is hurt and Drew Steckenrider is having a terrible spring so far, leaving the question of who will set up for presumed closer Brandon Kintzler unsettled. Garcia's claim to eighth-inning work is due to more than just attrition in the rest of the bullpen, however -- the former Dodger has yet to give up a run through seven spring innings with an 8:1 K:BB. Garcia hasn't reached double-digit holds since he notched 11 in 2015, but he could become a useful contributor in fantasy leagues that utilize the category.

