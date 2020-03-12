Marlins' Yimi Garcia: Could be in set-up mix
Garcia could begin the regular season in a high-leverage role, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ryne Stanek (back) is hurt and Drew Steckenrider is having a terrible spring so far, leaving the question of who will set up for presumed closer Brandon Kintzler unsettled. Garcia's claim to eighth-inning work is due to more than just attrition in the rest of the bullpen, however -- the former Dodger has yet to give up a run through seven spring innings with an 8:1 K:BB. Garcia hasn't reached double-digit holds since he notched 11 in 2015, but he could become a useful contributor in fantasy leagues that utilize the category.
