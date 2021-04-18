Garcia (2-1) allowed one run (zero earned) on two hits while striking out one in the 10th inning, earning the win over the Giants on Saturday.

After getting the save yesterday, Garcia entered the game tied in the 10th inning. Garcia allowed only the leadoff runner on second base to score. He received the win after the Marlins walked it off in the bottom of the inning. After taking the loss on opening day, the 30-year-old has been perfect firing 8.1 scoreless innings en route to three saves and two wins.