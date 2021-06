Garcia allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday, striking out two and earning a save over Atlanta.

Garcia coughed up a leadoff single to Pablo Sandoval and issued a two-out walk to Ozzie Albies but still managed to convert his 11th save of the season. He lowered his season ERA to 2.42 with a 25:8 K:BB. The 30-year-old righty is 11 for 14 in save chances and has turned in three straight scoreless outings after blowing back-to-back chances earlier this month.