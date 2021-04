Garcia notched his third save of the season Friday against Miami after pitching a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and fanning one.

Garcia allowed a two-out single to Alex Dickerson, but he retired Buster Posey on a groundout to close things out. The 30-year-old right-hander has now gone 3-for-3 in save opportunities this season, and while manager Don Mattingly hasn't named him the team's official closer just yet, he seems to be locking down the role based on his recent performances.