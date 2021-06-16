Garcia (3-5) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals after giving up a walkoff home run in the ninth inning. He didn't record a single out.

Garcia entered the game in the bottom of the ninth with a clear goal, which was to keep the tie and force extra innings, but he failed miserably and gave up a walkoff homer to the first batter he faced -- Paul Goldschmidt. Garcia ended a streak of four scoreless outings in this one, but his role as the Marlins closer shouldn't be at risk going forward.