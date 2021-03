Garcia has an 11.25 ERA through his first four appearances (four innings) this spring.

The culprit has been two homers, as otherwise Garcia's 4:0 K:BB is solid. The 30-year-old has had issues in the past keeping the ball in the park, serving up 15 home runs over 62.1 innings for the Dodgers in 2019, but a small spring sample isn't a cause for too much alarm. It may be enough to put him behind Anthony Bass in the race to be the Marlins' closer to begin the season, however.