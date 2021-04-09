Garcia struck out one in a perfect eighth inning Thursday to record his second hold of the season.

Unfortunately for the Marlins, Anthony Bass blew his second save in the ninth. Garcia's been solid so far, posting a 2.25 ERA and 3:2 K:BB through four innings in four appearances, and his usage suggests he would be the next man up at closer if Bass gets removed from the role. Dylan Floro (0.00 ERA, 4:1 in 3.1 IP) has been more effective in the early going than Garcia, however, and could also be in the mix if the team looks for another ninth-inning option.