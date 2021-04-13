Garcia (1-1) picked up the win Monday in the Marlins' 5-3 extra-inning victory over Atlanta, walking one and striking out one in 1.1 scoreless innings of relief.

The right-hander entered the game with two outs and two runners on in the ninth inning and, after understandably pitching around Ronald Acuna to load the bases, Garcia got Ozzie Albies to ground out. He then shut down the middle of Atlanta's order in the 10th after Miami took the lead. Garcia's had a solid beginning to the season, posting a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through 6.1 innings with one save and two holds, and as long as he remains effective he should be the Marlins' first option for save chances going forward.