Garcia gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-2 win over Atlanta.

After a brief rough patch in late May and early June, Garcia has bounced back in impressive fashion, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB over his last eight innings while converting all four of his save chances. The 30-year-old remains locked into the closer role for Miami.