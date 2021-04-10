Garcia struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Mets.

Hours after Anthony Bass was removed from the closer role by Marlins manager Don Mattingly, Garcia got the save opportunity for the club and breezed through the heart of the Mets' order on 11 pitches (eight strikes). Dylan Floro and Richard Bleier, who worked the seventh and eighth innings, could also factor into the closing equation for Mattingly, but Garcia made a strong initial statement that he deserves the job to himself.