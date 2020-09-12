Garcia recorded his first save of the season during the second game of Friday's doubleheader, giving up a run on two hits and struck out two in the seventh inning.

Brandon Kintzler worked a clean sixth inning with the Marlins up 4-2, and after they tacked on another run in the bottom of the frame, manager Don Mattingly elected to hand the save chance to Garcia. The 30-year-old responded by giving up his first run of the year, but he still got the job done to pick up his first save in the majors since 2015. It's not clear if Mattingly intends to give Garcia a shot at winning the closer role on a more permanent basis, but his 0.93 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB through 9.2 innings this year suggest he's capable of handling the assignment.