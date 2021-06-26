Garcia allowed one hit and had two strikeouts in one inning to pick up the save in Saturday's win over Washington.

Garcia yielded a leadoff single to Josh Harrison to start the ninth, but he responded by fanning Alex Avila and Kyle Schwarber before inducing a game-ending pop-out by Trea Turner. It was an efficient performance by the veteran reliever, who had allowed a run in two of his previous three outings. Garcia is 3-6 with 12 saves in 15 opportunities in 2021, and he sports a stellar 2.79 ERA and 1.07 WHIP.