Garcia had one strikeout and didn't allow a baserunner during the ninth inning to earn the save during Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Baltimore.

The 30-year-old needed only 10 pitches to retire the side in order as he continues to pitch well to open the 2021 season. Garcia has a 2-1 record and is 4-for-4 in save opportunities with one run allowed on five hits and a 10:3 K:BB through 10.1 innings.