Garcia earned the save against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless inning.

Garcia entered in the ninth inning and was tasked with protecting a one-run lead. He allowed a one-out single but escaped with the save after getting Eduardo Escobar to line into a game-ending double play. Garcia has now converted six of seven save opportunities while registering a 1.76 ERA and 15:3 K:BB across 15.1 innings.