Garcia (2-2) took the loss Friday versus Washington, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit. Garcia did not record an out.

Garcia's outing lasted only two pitches before Washington's Kyle Schwarber hit a walkoff two-run home run. In addition to the loss, Garcia was also charged with a blown save, as Miami held a 1-0 lead when he entered. The 30-year-old has a 2.19 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 12.1 innings. He is now 4-for-5 in save chances, and he added two holds before taking over the closer job for Anthony Bass earlier in April.