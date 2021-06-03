Garcia (3-4) took the loss and blew a save Wednesday as the Marlins were downed 6-5 by the Blue Jays, coughing up three runs on three hits and two walks over only one-third of an inning.

Entrusted with a 5-3 lead in the ninth inning, Garcia gave up three straight hits to tie the game, and his only out came after he intentionally walked Vladimir Guerrero and Teoscar Hernandez to load the bases and create a force play at the plate. The right-hander had converted five straight saves prior to Wednesday, and on the season Garcia is 9-for-11 on save chances with a 2.86 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB through 22 innings.