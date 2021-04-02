Garcia (0-1) allowed a solo home run to Austin Meadows in the eighth inning of Thursday's 1-0 loss to the Rays.

It was the only baserunner the right-hander gave up and he did strike out a batter, but with the Marlins' bats quiet, there was no margin for error for any Miami pitcher. Thursday's usage does at least confirm Garcia will handle a high-leverage role to begin the season, and the 30-year-old righty could be the next man up in the ninth for manager Don Mattingly if Anthony Bass falters as the team's closer.